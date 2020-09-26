Death Notices
Stephen Wilson Mitchell, age 78, of Mt. Juliet, died Sept. 23, 2020. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Linda Kay Bradfield Speight, age 75, of Mt. Juliet, died Sept. 22, 2020. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive. Interment will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
