Jason "Wade" Gnann, 44 years old, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sunday, October 13th, 2019. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Ralph Ungar, age 90, of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, October 16th, 2019. The funeral service will be Saturday, October 19th, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road. Interment will follow the service with full military honors in Christ Church Cemetery, 15354 Old Hickory Blvd., Nashville. The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 19th from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, obituary line 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
