Scott Eric Enright, age 56, of Mt. Juliet, died Sept. 5, 2021. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
David Lynn Jeffres died Sept. 6, 2021. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Ruth Reilly Young, age 62, of La Vergne, died Aug. 25. 2021. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Sept. 20 at Bond Memorial Chapel in Mt. Juliet. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sept. 21, 2021 at Rockvale Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Interment will be 1 p.m. Sept. 22, 2021, at Northridge Woodhaven Cemetery in Millington. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Robert Eugene “Bobby” Begarly, age 81, of Old Hickory, died Sept. 12, 2021. Funeral service is noon Sept. 17, 2021, at Bond Memorial Chapel in Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
