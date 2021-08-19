John Laymon Burkeen Sr., age 80, of Mt. Juliet, died Aug. 8, 2021. A celebration of life will be noon Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021 at Center Chapel Church of Christ, 9500 Central Pike, Mt. Juliet. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 12 noon Saturday at the church. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Judy Marie Morris Hicks, age 79, of Mt. Juliet, died Aug. 4, 2021. A celebration of life memorial will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
