Howard, Hayden Kennedy Howard, age 14, of Mt. Juliet, died Feb. 9, 2021. A Celebration of Life will be 2 p.m. Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Bond Memorial Chapel. Live streaming of the service will begin at 2 p.m. on the Bond Memorial Chapel Facebook page. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service time. Bond Memorial Chapel, N Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Dr., Mt Juliet, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Billy Joe Sailor, age 62, of Mt. Juliet, died Feb. 10, 2021. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Karen Honeycutt “Sissy” Duke, age 63, of Lebanon, TN, died Feb. 10, 2021. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Derle Edward Brown, age 63, of Lebanon, died Feb. 13, 2021. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
