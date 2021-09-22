Death
Duane Clarence Williamson, age 61, of Watertown, died Sept. 20, 2021. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 at Hunter Funeral Home. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday and 1 p.m. till service Friday. Interment will be at Mt. Vernon Cemetery. Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
Marilyn Denise Eakes, age 51, of Pulaski, died Sept. 18, 2021. A celebration of life will be 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, 2021 at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Carol Faye Turner Dalton, age 65, of Mt. Juliet, died Sept. 19, 2021. The funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23 at Sellars Funeral Home, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow at Hermitage Memorial Gardens. Visitation will from noon until service Thursday. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneral services.com.
Melissa Leanne Perkins, age 47, of Mt. Juliet, died Sept. 18, 2021. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sel larsfuneralservices.com.
