Meers, Sarah Marie, age 15, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died January 22, 2020. A Celebration of Life service will be conducted 4 p.m. Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Bond Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN, 615-773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.
Zella Jo Walker, passed away on Wednesday, January 22nd, 2020. The Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, January 26th, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 26th from 1 p.m. until service time. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Samantha “Sam” Moss, 21, passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020. The Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home in Mt. Juliet. The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 25 from 1 p.m. until the time of the Service. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservice.com.
Leslie Ann Breedlove Greer, age 34, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died January 21, 2020. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.