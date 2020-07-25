Mary Alexandra “Allee” Marvin, age 32, died Monday, July 20, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneral services.com.
Hyrum Joseph Howes, age 9, of Lebanon, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020 from 11 a.m. until the funeral service at 1 p.m. in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 105 Peyton Road, Leba- non. Interment will follow in the Cedar Grove Cemetery.
Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
