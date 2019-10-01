SMSgt Camille Wall USAF (ret), 60, of Mt. Juliet, TN, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. The Funeral Service, conducted by Bro. Danny Tomlinson, will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will be on Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 2 p.m. at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery with full military honors. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Oct. 1 from 4 to 8 p.m. and on Wednesday, Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. until service time. Arrangements by Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.