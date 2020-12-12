Death Notices
Margaret Ann Neal Pittman, age 86, of Nashville, TN, died Dec. 8, 2020. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Douglas Glen Parrish, age 72, of Old Hickory, died Dec. 8, 2020. Funeral service will be held Sunday, Dec. 13 at 1 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow at Hermitage Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family will be Saturday, Dec. 12 from 4-8 p.m. and Sunday from noon until time of service. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.
