David Marshall Stroupe, age 88, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died June 5, 2020. Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Frederick Memorial Gardens in Gaffney, SC, with Rev. Tommy Wright officiating. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
