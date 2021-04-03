Death Notices
Kenneth Gray Bates, age 82, of Lebanon, died March 31, 2021. Funeral services are 3 p.m. Saturday, April 3, 2021 at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet. Visitation is from 1 p.m. until service time. Interment with military honors will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Lavinia Langston Pollock, age 62, of Mt. Juliet, died March 30, 2021. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Ethel Mai Barrett, age 82, of Murfreesboro, died March 29, 2021. Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
David Thomas Woodard Jr., age 59, of Old Hickory, died March 31, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday, April 3, 2021 from 10 a.m. to noon, with memorial service at noon, at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Randolph Wilson, age 84, of Mt. Juliet, died April 1, 2021. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. April 7 at Spring Hill Cemetery. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
