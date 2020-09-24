Death Notices
Kitty Gene Houghton Kirkland, age 75, of Tullahoma, TN died Sept. 16, 2020. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Steven William Hicks, age 69, died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020. A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 27, at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, and noon to service time Sunday. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-758-5459, www.sellars funeralservices.com.
