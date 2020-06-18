Phillip Steverson, age 28, died suddenly on June 14,2020. There will be a drive-in memorial service 3 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at JC Hellum Funeral Chapel. (615) 444-4558.
Robert Earl Cowan, age 77, died June 15, 2020. Family visitation will be from 2-3 p.m. Sunday, June 21, 2020 at JC Hellum Funeral Chapel. (615) 444-4558.
Joseph Franklin Carter, age 95, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died June 15, 2020. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
