Jerry Carroll Malone, age 83, of Mt. Juliet, died May 25, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at 1 p.m. at Salem Cemetery in Liberty, TN. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time Saturday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Cecelia Rubbert, age 58, died Friday, May 22, 2020. The Memorial Service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, June , 2020 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. The family will receive friends that day from noon until service time. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneral services.com.
