Paul Stephen Scoggin, age 81, of Lebanon, TN died June 17, 2020. Graveside services will be Monday, June 22, 2020 at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Amanda Catharine Jones, age 24, of Mt. Juliet, TN died June 17, 2020. A Celebration of Life service will be noon Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Nashville First Church of the Nazarene, 510 Woodland St., Nashville. Interment will follow at 2 p.m. at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
