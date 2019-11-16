Judith Lynn Hulse
Judith Lynn Hulse, 78, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, November 13th, 2019 at age 78. The Funeral Service will be held on at Tulip Grove Baptist Church, 563 Shute Lane, Old Hickory, TN, on Sunday, November 17th, 2019 at 1 p.m. Interment will follow the service in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the church on Sunday, November 17th from noon until service time. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Charles E. Bishop Jr.
Charles E. Bishop Jr., 73, died October 26, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, with Charles Haley officiating. Interment with military honors will be conducted 1 p.m. Monday, November 18, 2019 at Middle Tennessee Veterans Cemetery. Visitation will be 1-2 p.m. Sunday at Bond Memorial Chapel, Mt. Juliet, TN. 615-773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.
