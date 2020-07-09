Steven “Steve” Vailes, age 62, of Old Hickory, Tennessee, died Monday, June 15, 2020. The Celebration of Life Service will be held in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 10 from 4-8 p.m. and on Saturday, July 11 from noon until service time. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Charlie Daniels, age 83, of Mt. Juliet, died Monday, July 6, 2020. The Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 10, 2020 at World Outreach Church, 1921 State Hwy 99, in Murfreesboro. An open visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Rd, 615-758-5459, www.sel larsfuneralservices.com.
