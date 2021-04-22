Death Notices
August Cleveland Ruff, age 83, of Mt. Juliet, died April 16, 2021. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615- 773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
John “Jack” Richard Kinnear, age 72, of Lebanon, died April 11, 2021. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459. www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
James William Green, age 91, of Lebanon, died April 19, 2021. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, April 22 with funeral services to follow at 1 p.m. in the Christian Life Chapel, 105 Holloway Dr., Lebanon. Interment will follow in the Hurricane Baptist Church Cemetery. Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
Shelvie Roscoe Lassiter, age 88, of Mt. Juliet, died April 19, 2021. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, April 23, at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road at Weston Drive. Visitation will be prior to service. Interment will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardnes. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
