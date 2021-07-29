Death Notices
Martha Dale Moss, age 92, of Mt. Juliet, died July 25, 2021. Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Friday, July 30 at Victory Baptist Church, 1777 Tate Lane, Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday, July 29 and one hour prior to service Friday at the church. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663.
Thomas Ray Crockett, age 75, of Lebanon, died July 22, 2021. Visitation will be Friday, July 30 from 2-5 p.m. with the service at 5 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home, 313 W. Baddour Parkway, Lebanon. A celebration of life will follow the service at Five Oaks Country Club, 621 Five Oaks Blvd., Lebanon. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
Frank Milligan, age 67, died July 14, 2021 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. There are no services scheduled at this time. Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 615-444-3117.
Kathleen Elizabeth Cranston, age 67, died July 22, 2021 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date. Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 615-444-3117.
Gregory Allen Cain, age 50, of Mt. Juliet, died July 19, 2021. Graveside services with military honors will be conducted 1:30 p.m. Thursday, July 29 at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
