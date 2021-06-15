Death Notices
Sandra Joan Sturgis, age 74, of Hermitage, TN, died May 25, 2021. A virtual funeral service will be held Sunday, June 20, 2021. At 2:45 p.m., a video slideshow of Sandra’s life will be featured and at 3 p.m. the memorial service will begin. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Deborah “Gail” Dye, age 71, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died June 10, 2021. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
