DEATH NOTICES
Harold W. Sutton, age 89, of Mt. Juliet, died July 25, 2021. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 28 and Thursday, July 29 at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road. A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Mary Inita Hornberger Hagar-Marsalis, age 90, of Hermitage, died July 23, 2021. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Tuesday and one hour prior to service time Wednesday at the chapel. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Deborah Lynn Fox, age 64, of Mt. Juliet, died July 22, 2021. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
