Rick “Dustoff 25” Haines, age 73, of Mt. Juliet, TN died Sept. 4, 2020. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Lilburn “Lil” Kornelia Harvey Tucker, age 88, of Mt. Juliet, TN died Sept. 9, 2020. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road. Interment will follow the service at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 9 a.m. to service time. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Gene Autry Peebles, age 84, died Aug. 31, 2020. The Memorial Service will be 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19, at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road. Visitation will be Sept. 19 from noon until service time. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www. sellarsfuneralservices.com.
June Eastman Embury, age 93, of Mt. Juliet, TN died Sept. 7, 2020. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 at Bond Memorial Chapel N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive. Interment will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2662, www.bondmemorial.com.
Estelle Walker Searcey, age 86, died Sept. 9, 2020. Visitation will be held on Monday, Sept. 14 from 10 a.m. until noon at the Partee House, 233 West Main Street, Lebanon. Graveside services to follow in the Walker-Brown Cemetery in Mt. Juliet, TN. Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
