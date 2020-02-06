Robert F. Porcella, age 80, of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Nellie Frances Bruce, age 92, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died February 3, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Harpeth Hills Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
