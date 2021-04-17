Ray Charles “Curly” Anderson, age 55, of Watertown, died April 13, 2021. Visitation will be held at Smith Funeral Home on April 20 from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 3 p.m. Smith Funeral Home, Woodbury, 615-563-5337, www.smithfuneralhomewoodbury.net.
Eleanor Jean Campbell, age 87, of Lebanon, died April 14, 2021. Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
Diane Elizabeth Grubb, age 59, of Mt. Juliet, died March 27, 2021. Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, followed by a memorial service at 4 p.m. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
