George Wayne Etheridge, age 82, of Mt. Juliet, died Aug. 9, 2020. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday, August 14, 2020 at Bond Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday and one hour prior to service time Friday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Robert Theodore “Bob” Webb Jr., age 72, of Old Hickory, died Aug. 8, 2020. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
David Joseph Otting, age 65, of Mt. Juliet, died Aug. 11, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be 4-6 p.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
