Death Notices
Kerry Wayne Boyd, age 51, of Mt. Juliet, died June 2, 2021. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615--773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Connie Fay Wylemans, age 71 of Lebanon, Tennessee died June 5, 2021. A memorial service will be 6 p.m. June 16, 2021 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet with visitation one hour prior. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
David “Brenden” Spelta, age 25, of Mt. Juliet, died June 5, 2021. Funeral mass will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday June 11, 2021 at St. Stephen Catholic Community, 14544 Lebanon Road, Old Hickory, TN. Interment will follow at Hermitage Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday (vigil at 7:30 p.m.) and from 9-10 a.m. Friday at St. Stephen Catholic Community. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Marsha (maiden Pask) Clark, age 77, of Mt. Juliet, died June 6, 2021. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Kenneth Rushlow, age 72, of Hermitage, died June 7, 2021. A Memorial Service will be held 2 p.m. Friday, June 25, 2021 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet with visitation from noon to 2 p.m. prior. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
