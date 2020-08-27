Katherine “Kathy” Bradford, age 56, of Old Hickory, TN died Aug. 23, 2020. Funeral service will be Thursday, Aug. 27 at 1 pm. at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road. Interment will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation is from noon until service time. Sellars Funeral Home at mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellars funeralservices.com.
Tammy Jo Stout Locke, age 51, of Hermitage, TN died Aug. 24, 2020. A celebration of life will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30 at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
