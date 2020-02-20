Dave Murrian, age 89, of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, February 17th, 2020. The Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Friday, February 21 from 4-8 p.m. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Darrin Alan Rogers, age 51, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died February 14, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Friday, February 21, 2020 at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday and one hour prior to service time Friday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN,615-773-2663-www.bondmemorial.com.
Marie Lirienne Gaetan, age 92, of Antioch, TN, died February 15, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted 12 noon Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Grace United Methodist Church, 2905 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN. Interment will follow at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the church. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
