Robert Joseph Hart, age 81, of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Christopher Wayne Heady, age 47, of Carthage, died Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Hunter Funeral Home in Watertown. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. till service time on Sunday. Interment will be at Hunter Memorial Park. Hunter Funeral Home, 615-237-9318.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.