Robert Samuel Jennings, age 84, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020. A Private Graveside Service will be held. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Carolyn Malone “Carol” Duncan, age 76, of Madison, TN, died April 7, 2020. Services will be private. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Billy Joe Gatlin, age 85, of Mt. Juliet, TN and formerly of Morton’s Gap, KY, died April 8, 2020. Private graveside services will be held Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.