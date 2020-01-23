Walter McArthur “Mack” Beard, age 77, of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020. The Funeral Service will be held on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet. Interment will follow in Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. and on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, from 10 a.m. until service time. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Eddie E. McCrary, age 72, of Lebanon passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at his residence. Arrangements are imcomplete. Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
