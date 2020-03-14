Gary L. Mize Sr., passed away on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at the age of 73. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
James Norton Prewitt, passed away on March 12, 2020 at age 91. The Funeral Service is 11 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, TN. Visitation is Saturday from 10 a.m. until the service. Interment in Highview Cemetery, Bloomfield KY, following the service. Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon, 615-444-9393.
Beverly Wylene Rohtert, age 73, of Lebanon, TN, died March 4, 2020. Funeral Services will be announced at a later date. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Barbara Love Elkins, age 89, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died March 2, 2020. Arrangements by Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Larry Douglas Tidwell, age 67, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died March 9, 2020. Family and friends will gather to celebrate Doug’s life from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN. 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Patricia Ann Griffin, age 71, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died March 9, 2020. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.
