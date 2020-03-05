June Hillard Bohanan Mallard, age 86, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died March 1, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted 12:30 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Bond Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow at Nashville National Cemetery. Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Barbara Sue Sullivan Denley, age 72, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died February 27, 2020. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.