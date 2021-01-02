Death notices
Adam Scott Cooper, age 51, of Long Island, New York, passed away on Dec. 27, 2020. A funeral service was conducted in the chapel of Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet on Dec. 31, 2020. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneral services.com.
Mary Elizabeth Verdugo, age 72, passed away on Dec. 28, 2020. The family will receive friends on Jan. 2, 2021 from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 2 p.m. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-758-8818, www.sellarsfuneral services.com.
