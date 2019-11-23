Lora Lynn Bishop Heckmann
Lora Lynn Bishop Heckmann, age 51, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died November 16, 2019. A Celebration of Life service will be conducted from 11 a.m. till noon on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Providence United Methodist Church, 2293 S. Rutland Road, Mt. Juliet, TN. Visitation will be from 9:30-11 a.m. Saturday at the church. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.