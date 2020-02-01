Robert “Bob” Crouch Sr., age 79, of Lebanon, passed away December 29, 2019. He is interred at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Donald Wade “Duck” Luper, age 55, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died January 29, 2020. A Celebration of Life service will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Bond Memorial Chapel. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Saturday and 1-2 p.m. Sunday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, TN, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Dorothy Maxine Woodson Bell, age 83, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died January 28, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Mt. Juliet, 735 N. Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet, TN. Interment will be private. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time Saturday at the church. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Illya Jamal Cartwright, 44, died Jan. 27, 2020. Memorial Services will be Saturday at 5 p.m. in the Joyce Neuble Memorial Chapel. Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 1330 Bluebird Road, 615-444-3117.
