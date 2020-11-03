Death Notices Nov 3, 2020 9 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Death Notices Frank Lee LaRue, age 82, of Mt. Juliet, died Oct. 30, 2020. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Current e-Edition Eedition Lebanon Democrat 9 hrs ago 0 Latest News Halloween 5K 4 Hope raises $7K with largest turnout to date Wilson County voters head to polls County's mask mandate extended through Dec. 29 Blue League Week 2 results Continuing defensive struggles proving costly to Tennessee Bengals start fast, find combination to close out Titans Ali shatters rushing record as Wildcats seal winning season Watertown runs region table, routs East Robertson in finale Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesEarly Bird Cafe reopens in HartsvilleCounty's mask mandate to continue into NovemberWilson County's Halloween haunts: fun activities to try on the 31stSumner County reinstates mask mandate through this FridayScarlett Johansson and Colin Jost's handwritten save the date cardsTDOT adds turn lane to Highway 25-Halltown intersectionWilson, Sumner put mask mandates back in placeLebanon Senior Center raises $1.3K with costume contestLooking Back: Did Cragfont servant have a ghost cat?Hitting the town on Halloween: safety tips, tricks and treats Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Online Poll Should the Electoral College be abolished? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back Stocks Market Data by TradingView
