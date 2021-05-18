Mary L. Frizzell, age 91, of Mt. Juliet, died May 13, 2021. Funeral services will be 11:30 a.m. Thursday, May 18, 2021 at Bond Memorial Chapel, N.t Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive. Interment will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Latest News
- Volunteers, local business chip in for clean up day
- Supreme Court to weigh rollback of abortion rights
- Israel strikes Gaza tunnels as truce efforts remain elusive
- Gaetz associate pleads guilty to sex trafficking charges
- Officials: Man collapses in jail booking area, later dies
- Agenda
- Calendar
- Lee signs transgender 'bathroom bill' for schools
Articles
- Grandmother, 72, loses custody of granddaughters after asking for help
- Kentucky woman allegedly swallows bag of meth
- Lafayette couple charged with aggravated child abuse
- Bull riding event coming to Hartsville May 15
- $200-million lawsuit filed against Macon County Jail
- Lebanon woman arrested in murder-for-hire plot
- Welfare check leads to couple's arrest
- Murfreesboro man charged with aggravated statutory rape
- Portland man allegedly steals vehicle at gunpoint
- Ex-MJPD officer indicted on child exploitation charges
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Online Poll
Should the Electoral College be abolished?
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.