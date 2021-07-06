Marilyn Rose Wegenka, age 93, of Mt. Juliet, died July 1, 2021. Service to be held at a later date. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
