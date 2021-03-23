Death Notices
June Louise Haines, age 85, of Mt. Juliet, died Sunday, March 14, 2021. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Cloudy this morning with showers during the afternoon. High near 65F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..
Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Thunder possible. Low 58F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: March 23, 2021 @ 3:21 am
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.