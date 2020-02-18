Thomas Fisher “Tommy” Bradley R., age 73, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died February 15, 2020. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, February 18 followed by funeral services at 2 p.m. at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Charles Cothern, age 77, passed away Sunday February 16, 2020. Services are incomplete. Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.