Gracie Mae Oldham Carver, age 96, of Mt. Juliet, TN died Sept. 10, 2020. Graveside services will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Rutland Community Cemetery, Mt. Juliet, TN. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Monica Ann Marie Doll, age 47, of Mt. Juliet, TN died Sept. 8, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
