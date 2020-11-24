Terry Wayne Cagle, age 65, of Auburntown, TN, died Nov. 20, 2020. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Mike “Cotton” Nash, age 71, of Tennessee Ridge, TN, formerly of Mt. Juliet, died Nov. 17, 2020. Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 at Bond Memorial Chapel. Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Paul Mark Markahn, age 68, of Watertown, died Nov. 14, 2020. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.