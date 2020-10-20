Death Notices
Cecil Ray Williamson Sr., age 80, of Lebanon, died Oct. 16, 2020. Visitation will be Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020 from 10 a.m. to noon with service beginning at noon at the Partee House, 233 W. Main St. in Lebanon. Interment will follow at Wilson County Memorial Gardens. Partlow Funeral Chapel, 615-444-7007, www.partlowchapel.com
Elma Ortega, age 73, of Hermitage, TN, died Oct. 16, 2020. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Herman Mark Coleman, age 91, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died Oct. 15, 2020. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.