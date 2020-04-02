Mary Sue Batten Davis, age 83, of Hermitage, passed away March 31, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
George Michael “Mike” Goodall, age 66, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died March 30, 2020. Out of care and concern for the health of others, funeral services will be private. However, a Celebration of Life service will be scheduled and announced at a later date. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
