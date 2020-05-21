Lynne Denise McGowan, age 65, of Mt. Juliet, TN, died May 12, 2020. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
Monica N. Hembree, age 32, died Friday, May 15, 2020. Visitation will be Friday from 11 a.m. to noon. Interment at Mount Lebanon Memorial Gardens. Neuble Monument Funeral Home LLC, 1330 Bluebird Road, 615-444-3117.
Susan Jean Lounsbury-Ellsworth, age 56, died Monday, May 18, 2020. The Graveside Service is 2 p.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Cedar Grove Cemetery. Visitation is from noon until 1:45 p.m. on Saturday at Sellars Funeral Home, Lebanon TN. Sellars Funeral Home, 615-444-9393.
