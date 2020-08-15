Michael Ray Malone, age 63, of White Sulphur Springs, MT, died Aug. 11, 2020. A celebration of life will be held from 1:30-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020, at Charlie Daniels Park, Pavilion No. 5, 1075 Charlie Daniels Parkway, Mt. Juliet, TN. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663. www.bondmemorial.com.
Lois Smith, age 83, died at Summit Medical Center. Funeral services will be noon Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Lake Providence Baptist Church, Nashville, TN. J.C. Hellum Funeral Home, 615-444-4558.
