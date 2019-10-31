Gail Lafern Childers Williams, age 79, of Mt. Juliet, passed away October 27, 2019. Graveside services will be held on Friday, November 1st at 11 a.m. at Mt. Juliet Memorial Gardens in Mt. Juliet, TN. The family will gather at Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, at 10:45 a.m. to go in procession to the cemetery. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
Virgil Armstrong, age 74, of Mt. Juliet, Tennessee, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, October 27th, 2019. Sellars Funeral Home at Mt. Juliet, 2229 N. Mt. Juliet Road, 615-758-5459, www.sellarsfuneralservices.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.