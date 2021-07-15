Death Notices
Hillard Franklin Butcher Jr., age 75, of Mt. Juliet, died July 12, 2021. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, July 16, 2021 at Cloyd’s Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 595 W. Division Street, Mt. Juliet. Interment with military honors will follow at 1 p.m. at Willow Mount Cemetery in Shelbyville, TN. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Bond Memorial Chapel, N. Mt. Juliet Road and Weston Drive, Mt. Juliet, and one hour prior to service at the church. Bond Memorial Chapel, 615-773-2663, www.bondmemorial.com.
